Authorities warn of burns caused by using garden hoses left in sun

ARVADA, Colo. - Everyone is looking for a way to beat the heat, but did you know the water from your garden hose could burn you? Arvada firefighters have an important reminder.

Firefighter Robert Widom saw an article and shared it to educate parents about the dangers.

“It kind of brought flashbacks of doing that to myself and I thought it was a good idea to remind people how hot that water can be and how dangerous it is," he said.

The post originated in Las Vegas, where firefighters shared a story about a toddler who was severely burned by water from a hose.

“My 3-year-old is not quite strong enough. He will grab it with both hands, and it will spray him in the face. So it’s just something as a parent, something to be cognizant of," Arvada firefighter/paramedic Brendan Kelly said.

Firefighters say water in hoses that have been left in the sun can reach 140 degrees. Compare that to 104 degrees in a hot tub and up to 120 degrees in a sink faucet.

"Black hoses get a lot hotter -- they absorb heat. If it is sitting on concrete or black top or the grass will have an effect on temperature. It takes the heat out of the concrete or just the sun and heats that water up quite a bit," Widom said.

They suggest letting the water flow until it cools off.

Arvada resident Kate Johnson agrees.

"It takes longer to clear the whole hose than you think. Usually in the summer, I keep it coiled in the shade because it’s so hot. [My son] found it said, 'Ow Mom, it’s burning me. It's so hot.' And that’s how I was reminded it was so hot," she said.

Johnson also has a rule that her young boys are not allowed to turn on the water unless there is an adult with them.

Firefighters also warn that kiddie pools can increase water temperatures as well. They say to check the water before letting young children in.

“It can cause and injury. Little ones' skin is more sensitive than ours. Check the water before you spray them with it, let it cool down. If they do happen to get burned, cool them down immediately. If there is blistering or facial injury, call 911 or take them to urgent care," Widsom said.