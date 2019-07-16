Aurora PD releases photos of persons of interest in removal, vandalizing of US flag at ICE facility

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has released pictures of people who were possibly involved in the removal and vandalizing of an American flag at an ICE detention facility Friday.

On Tuesday afternoon, APD published four photographs of persons of interest in the case.

CAN YOU HELP US ID? #SaferAurora These individuals are persons of interest regarding the #LightsForLiberty incident on July 12. These people were involved with removing & vandalizing a US Flag. Contact @CrimeStoppersCO or apdcrimetips@auroragov.org for reward up to $4k. pic.twitter.com/c1VuCPdaEd — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 16, 2019

According to the Associated Press, protesters pulled down the American flag in front of the detention center, tried to burn it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

Friday night’s protest, one of many coordinated across the country, drew about 2,000 people and was mostly peaceful.

However, police said Saturday that a few people passed a makeshift barrier outside the center run by the GEO Group and crossed a vehicle bridge, causing hundreds to follow.

Some removed three flags — the U.S., Colorado and GEO flags. The two other flags were replaced with ones with anti-police messages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be emailed to apdcrimetips@auroragov.org. A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered.