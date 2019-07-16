Arapahoe County Army recruiter arrested, accused of soliciting girls as young as 10 for sex

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A metro-area man has been arrested and accused of soliciting girls as young as 10 years old for sex, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Ken Hardcastle, 31, allegedly used photos on social media to try to lure girls.

He is an active duty U.S. Army recruiter, the sheriff’s office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hardcastle said via Snapchat that we wanted to receive oral sex from a 10-year-old.

The document also states that Hardcastle is charged with internet luring and internet sex exploitation of a child.

Hardcastle was arrested on Monday.

Authorities are worried Hardcastle may have more victims. Those who believe Hardcastle may have contacted their daughter are encouraged to call 720-874-8477.