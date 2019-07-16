Another hot day on the Front Range; near record heat on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be another hot day on the Front Range. Denver is expected to hit the mid 90s this afternoon with a 20 percent chance of storms. Storms will be spotty today so not everyone will see rain but those that do could also see small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. There is a marginal risk for severe storms today on the far northeast plains.

Temperatures will get even warmer to end the week with dry conditions. Thursday's high temperature could reach 99 degrees which would tie the record set back in 1998.

Cooler weather moves in next weekend as storm chances increase.

