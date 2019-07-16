No payment until October

Posted 12:40 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, July 16, 2019

With just one phone call, you could save hundreds of dollars on your mortgage payment every month.  Brent Ivinson, Owner & President of Ideal Home Loans, talks about rates that are surprisingly low right now and could save you more money when you refi, or qualify for more home when you buy! The team from Ideal Home Loans can help you qualify for the lowest rate possible and get pre-approved to buy a home.  If you act now, you won't have a payment until October!  Call 303-867-7000.

Thank you to Ideal Home Loans for donating $10,100 to Joana Canal's Woman of the Year campaign, which raised $45,888 for LLS at IdealHomeLoans.com/WomanoftheYear.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.