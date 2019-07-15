Unbowed by furor over tweets, Trump says ‘leave’

WASHINGTON — Unbowed by criticism of his tweets, President Donald Trump is telling members of Congress: “If you hate our country … you can leave.”

Trump was responding to furor over his weekend tweets saying that four Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from.

That’s despite the fact all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Trump said Monday at the White House, “If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now.”

Democrats condemned Trump’s tweets as racist and divisive.

But Trump says “a lot of people love” what he said.