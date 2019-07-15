Temperatures stay in the 90s today with afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be another hot day on the Front Range with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. There is a 30 percent chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but lightning will be a big threat. Make sure to plan outside activities before this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay hot the rest of the week reaching close to triple digit heat by Wednesday. Drier weather will move in Wednesday through Friday before storm chances return over the weekend.

