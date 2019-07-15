Ride share reroute at DIA creates learning curve for drivers, passengers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Denver International Airport designated new areas for Uber and Lyft about a month ago, and the change has produced mixed reviews.

Passengers are no longer able to use ride-share services on Level 6. Areas on the east and west sides of the airport— made for commercial vehicles— have more space than what is provided on Level 6, according to the airport.

The changes started in mid June. Since then, the airport said wait times have remained about the same.

The airport now requires Ubers and Lyfts to drop off on the Level 5 curb. Pickups will take passengers to concrete island 5 on Level 5.

Monday afternoon, it was busy— similar to last week when there were a total of 94,000 ride-share trips to and from DIA.

The Problem Solvers saw some people waiting longer than promised. The airport is asking travelers to not request rides until they’re on island 5 because police and security won’t let drivers stop and wait for passengers who are still in the terminal.