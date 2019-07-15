Scattered storms for metro area; record heat possible later in week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday night across the Denver metro area, moving from west to east.

The storms will bring gusty wind, lightning and some rain. The storms should move away from the Front Range by 9 p.m.

There will be a similar storm setup on Tuesday as it relates to timing and threats. However, fewer storms are expected to develop late in the day.

Temperatures will heat up Wednesday through Saturday with sunny and dry conditions.

It will reach the upper 90s in the city each afternoon and could get close to the record high on Thursday of 99 degrees set in 1998.

The records for the other days are all above 100 degrees and look out of reach.

A cold front coming out of Canada will increase rain chances on Sunday and Monday.

But the more noticeable change will be the drop in temperatures as 80s return to the region.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.