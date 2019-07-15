Police: One injured in Monday Westminster road rage shooting

WESTMINSTER — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a road rage incident allegedly led to a shooting in Westminster.

Around 1:40 p.m., the Westminster Police Department responded to a report of a road rage incident in the 10700 block of Sheridan Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department.

A physical fight between the two drivers escalated until one driver allegedly shot the other.

According to the release, both drivers remained at the scene, and are being cooperative.

The driver who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound 112th Avenue was shut down temporarily while the incident was investigated but has since reopened.

The cause of the altercation is not currently known, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department said in the release if anyone sees an aggressive driver, do not become involved and please call 911.

The incident is the second alleged road rage shooting in the past two days, after a report of a road rage shooting in Loveland was released Sunday. No one was injured in the Loveland incident.