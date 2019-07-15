P.F. Chang’s Lettuce Wrap Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a recipe idea for P.F. Chang? If you do, it could win you $25,000 and bragging rights because it can land on their menu across the U.S. Starting on July 16th, P.F. Chang is asking their guests to help create a new Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their best ides. The op winner will get $25K and the top three finalists will get a free trip to Las Vegas for the cook off in September.

You don't have to submit a recipe. To submit your ideas, log on to lettucewraps.com during July 16-30th and then vote for your favorite finalists from the Top 10 during August 10-19th. P.F. Chang team will take the top 3 ideas and them to life during the cook off in Las Vegas.