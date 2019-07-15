P.F. Chang’s Lettuce Wrap Contest

Posted 10:36 am, July 15, 2019, by

Do you have a recipe idea for P.F. Chang?  If you do, it could win you $25,000 and bragging rights because it can land on their menu across the U.S.  Starting on July 16th, P.F. Chang is asking their guests to help create a new Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their best ides.  The op winner will get $25K and the top three finalists will get a free trip to Las Vegas for the cook off in September.

You don't have to submit a recipe.  To submit your ideas, log on to lettucewraps.com during July 16-30th and then vote for your favorite finalists from the Top 10 during August 10-19th.  P.F. Chang team will take the top 3 ideas and them to life during the cook off in Las Vegas.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.