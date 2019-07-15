Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate third Inauguration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Mayor Michael Hancock is preparing for his third Inauguration Day as the mayor of Denver with a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday morning and celebrations planned at the Denver Botanic Gardens in the evening.

Monday marks the start of Mayor Michael Hancock's third term in office. He was first elected in 2011 as serving two terms on Denver's City Council. He won again in 2015 and in a runoff election on June 4, 2019.

All of the events Monday are free and opening to the public. The city of Denver paired up with Lyft to offer discounted rides to the City and County building in the morning and the Botanic Gardens at 6 p.m. There are also bike routes, bus routes and parking suggestions to help the public navigate their trip to the events.

Here's a list of the artists scheduled to perform at Denver Botanic Gardens Monday evening: