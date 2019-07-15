Hancock outlines third term priorities amid protesters at inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was hot, the teleprompter wasn't working and protesters were constantly yelling, but Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's third term is officially underway.

Hancock, along with Denver's new city council members, was officially sworn in for a third and final term Monday morning.

"Whether you stand here ready to move forward or you have a grievance to bear, we are one Denver. You matter and you're worthy," Hancock told the crowd gathered outside the City and County Building Monday.

Video: Protestor gets escorted out during Hancock’s swearing in pic.twitter.com/5oM3yaooOW — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 15, 2019

"You hear them but the reality is you go on with the show," Hancock said of the protestors afterward.

In terms of the next four years, Hancock is committed to improvements in transportation, mental health, homeless policy, and more economic equity.

When asked by Fox 31 Political Reporter Joe St. George if that includes a potential $15 minimum wage, Hancock said those discussions are getting underway.

The General Assembly gave cities the ability to have a higher minimum wage than the state earlier this year.

"I believe it's quite likely -- as we look at the cost of living in the city of Denver we got to step up and help our workers," Hancock said.

Councilwoman @CandiCdeBaca does not stand up following Hancock’s address. — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 15, 2019

One of the big question marks will be Hancock's relationship with the new city council. There are five new faces on council including three who defeated incumbents in the last election. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said in a previous interview she would hold the mayor more accountable.

"Are you prepared for a fight?" St. George asked Hancock.

"I don't need to fight with anybody man -- we are going to lead this city," Hancock added.