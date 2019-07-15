Are you ready to celebrate summer in style? You can sip champagne in the courtyard at Sierra Restaurant this Saturday at their Blanc Party and you can sip for half-price with Paula's Picks Deal. CLICK HERE to get that deal.AlertMe
Half off at the Blanc Party at Sierra
-
Summer Brew Fest – Half Price Deal
-
CoolSculpting “Sip N’ Learn” Event – June 6th
-
The Summit – Get $40 Worth of Game Play for $20
-
Marg’s World Taco Bistro – Half Price Deal
-
Lose inches fast
-
-
Lose those inches fast
-
Lose the stubborn inches
-
Virtual Reality Arcade – Half Price Deal!
-
Summer FUN at Boondocks – Half Price Deal!
-
Freeze the fat
-
-
Backyard Seafood Boil
-
“Cool” those inches
-
Colorado company builds ‘space habitat’ prototype for NASA