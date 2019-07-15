Looking to give the floors in your home a makeover? Floor and Decor is your one stop shop. Watch the segment to see all the options that are available. Floor and Decor is opening a new location in Thornton and are having a grand opening celebration on Thursday July 18th at 16161 Grant Street right off of I-25. For more information and to find a location near you head to FloorandDecor.comAlertMe
