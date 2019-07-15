Large crack will keep eastbound U.S. 36 in Westminster closed until Wednesday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Eastbound U.S. 36 in Westminster will remain closed until Wednesday morning because of a large crack that continues to expand, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Monday.

The heavily traveled highway between Denver and Boulder closed for repairs last week after a large crack appeared between Wadsworth and Church Ranch boulevards on July 8 and widened by Thursday.

CDOT said it is working to get a construction crew on site to begin working to repair the highway and the bridge.

CDOT will use two westbound lanes for eastbound traffic beginning Wednesday morning. It’s not known how long it will take for repairs and to fully reopen the eastbound lanes.

CDOT recommends drivers use detours, including the Northwest Parkway to Interstate 25 and Highway 93 to Highway 58, connecting to Interstate 70.

Even with the detours, CDOT said to expect delays in the area, including up to 30 minutes during the peak afternoon commute.

CDOT is offering free RTD rides on the Flatiron Flyer and Lonmont/Denver bus routes, in both directions, on Monday and Tuesday.