DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday night to approve contract and design services for a a nearly $93.5 million proposal for the first phase of a four-phase project on Peña Boulevard.

Construction could start in January 2020 and last for roughly 2 1/2 years.

The project aims to widen the approach to the terminal to nine lanes, construct a new ground transportation lot and even add a diverging diamond interchange to help with traffic flow.