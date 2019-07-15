Colorado Secretary of State considers run for U.S. Senate

DENVER — Although she has been on the job fewer than 8 months, Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold is contemplating a run for the U.S. Senate.

Today a new exploratory committee was formed with the FEC to explore the possibility.

The “Jena Griswold Senate Exploratory Committee” was formed with Chad Jimenez listed as treasurer.

Questions are being asked whether Griswold would stay in office if she runs. Those close to Griswold tell Fox 31 Political Reporter Joe St. George she would not resign if she pursues a run

The Secretary of State is the top election official in the state and is responsible for verifying petition signatures.

In theory, if Griswold was to collect signatures to appear on the ballot her office would be responsible for approving them – creating a possible conflict of interest.

In a statement to Fox 31, Chris Griswold said, “Secretary Griswold has been urged for months to run for Senate. She is considering, and has opened an exploratory committee. She has not made a final decision.”

Currently there are ten other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Senator Cory Gardner in 2020.

The Democratic Primary is in June.