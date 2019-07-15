Caught on Camera: Evergreen bear takes down bird feeder while cat hides out

EVERGREEN, Colorado– Nest video sent to us from Bobby and Alice Sears in Evergreen on Monday, shows a bear climbing up to reach a bird feeder while a cat hides around the corner.

The bear is seen slowly making its way to the porch of the home, then stretching out its body to reach the feeder. At the same time, a cat can be seen on patio furniture right around the corner.

Once the bear is down, it walks off the porch and disappears into the darkness. Then, several cats are seen taking off in the same direction.