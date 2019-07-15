Bureau of Land Management to relocate headquarters to Grand Junction

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management will relocate its headquarters to Grand Junction, Sen. Cory Gardner announced Monday.

“Today is a historic day for our nation’s public lands, western states, and the people of Colorado,” Gardner said in a statement.

“Relocating the Bureau of Land Management to the Western Slope of Colorado will bring the bureau’s decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”

Gardner said 99% of the land that is managed by BLM is west of the Mississippi River.

“This is a victory for local communities, advocates for public lands, and proponents for a more responsible and accountable federal government,” Gardner said.

Gardner pushed for the relocation to the West the past three years.