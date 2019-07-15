Bureau of Land Management to relocate headquarters to Grand Junction

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management will relocate its headquarters to Grand Junction, Sen. Cory Gardner announced Monday.
“Today is a historic day for our nation’s public lands, western states, and the people of Colorado,” Gardner said in a statement.
“Relocating the Bureau of Land Management to the Western Slope of Colorado will bring the bureau’s decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
Gardner said 99% of the land that is managed by BLM is west of the Mississippi River.
“This is a victory for local communities, advocates for public lands, and proponents for a more responsible and accountable federal government,” Gardner said.
Gardner pushed for the relocation to the West the past three years.
Governor Polis in an interview with Fox 31 political reporter Joe St. George said around 80 jobs are expected to the area. A new direct flight between DC and Grand Junction is also likely.
“This is a big deal,” Polis said.
“It will be a major office for BLM – also really important for Grand Junction,” Polis added.
“There will be plans for additional flight between Grand Junction and Washington every week,” Polis added.
AlertMe