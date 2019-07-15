Beautiful skin in the Summer

Posted 2:18 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, July 15, 2019

When was the last time you did something to treat yourself?  If it`s been far too long schedule some "me" time at Ageless Expressions Medspa. They have a variety of treatments for all over beauty this summer. Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions Medspa, Becky Vanecelli, offers treatments anyone can do, even in the summer, to get that youthful glow. The first 10 callers receive 10% off their treatment package, plus a free VI Peel in the fall, with minimum purchase.

Call them at their Littleton or Golden location at 844-7-Ageless that's 844-724-3537. You can also find them at AgelessExpressionsMedspa.com

