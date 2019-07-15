Aurora teen LaShaya Stine still missing after 3 years

Lashaya Nae Stine (Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA, Colo.– Lashaya Stine was last seen at 2:30 a.m. near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard on July 15, 2016. She was 16 years old at the time.

Officers have spent thousands of hours running down tips from across the country, and they still don’t know what happened to Stine.

Last month, the Aurora Police Department shared a Facebook post saying, “It’s disheartening to realize nearly three years ago as a community we began our efforts to #FindLaShaya…If you, or anyone you know, has any information about LaShaya’s whereabouts, or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance please call us. You can remain anyonymous by reaching out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward.”

 

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-739-6164 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

