× Arrest made in crash, deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

Darius Banks, 19, was arrested late Sunday night, police said. He is facing charges of manslaughter and attempt to influence a public servant.

Officers went to East 13th Avenue and Newark Street on a report of a shooting and vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was a passenger in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6710 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.