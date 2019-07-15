76-year-old arrested in alleged connection to deadly Boulder crash

BOULDER, Colo. — A 76-year-old woman had been arrested in alleged connection to a deadly Monday morning crash in Boulder.

Diane Keck has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving resulting in death and careless driving resulting in injury after a man was killed and a woman seriously injured Monday morning, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Keck was allegedly driving a red 2013 Lexus SUV turning onto 30th Street from Bluff Street when the car hit a gray 2012 Honda Rebel motorcycle going northbound on 30th.

A man and woman were both thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Boulder Community Health with serious injuries.

Boulder police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the events leading up to it, to call DJ Smith at 720-438-5408.

The names of the man and woman on the motorcycle have not been released.