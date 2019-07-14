× Walgreens, Skin Cancer Foundation offer free skin cancer screenings

DENVER — Are you keeping your skin safe during these sunny summer days?

Walgreens and the Skin Cancer Foundation want everyone to keep skincare top of mind.

The organizations teamed up in Denver over the weekend to provide free skin cancer screenings with a dermatologist.

The free services are available until 4 p.m. Sunday off Elitch Circle, just outside Elitch Gardens amusement park in Denver.

The head-to-toe screening with a dermatologist requires patients to undress and wear a robe inside a mobile clinic.

“People are excited that we’re offering these kinds of services, especially for free,” said Jenny Janecke with Walgreens.

Walgreens and the Skin Cancer Foundation have been touring America in a bus for “Destination Healthy Skin.”

People are screened for unusual moles and other risks. Technology will also show patients what they normally can’t see.

A devise referred to as skin scan uncovers sun damage hiding from the naked eye. The images — showing underlying sun damage — are surprising to many people.

“People get a little worried and scared, but it’s nice because we can talk them through that and have really good solutions,” Janecke said.

SPF 30 sunscreen or higher is recommended and treatments are available to help reverse signs of sun damage.

The mobile clinic moves to Omaha, Nebraska, after the Sunday session near Elitch Gardens.