Road rage allegedly leads to shooting in Loveland, no injuries reported

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Sunday morning road rage incident allegedly led to one motorist shooting at another.

Around 9 a.m. on East Eisenhower Boulevard, a reckless lane change led to one motorist shooting at the other, hitting the side of their truck, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect in the shooting may also have been involved in the theft of a pistol from an unlocked vehicle and a vehicle theft that occurred earlier in the day, according to the police department.

The vehicle suspected to be driven by the shooter, a gray, 2017 Honda CRV with the license plate number 281XEJ, was also reported by a motorist as a suspected drunk driver.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall and 280 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151.