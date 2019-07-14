Road rage allegedly leads to shooting in Loveland, no injuries reported

Posted 5:42 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, July 14, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Sunday morning road rage incident allegedly led to one motorist shooting at another.

Around 9 a.m. on East Eisenhower Boulevard, a reckless lane change led to one motorist shooting at the other, hitting the side of their truck, according to a news release from the Loveland Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect in the shooting may also have been involved in the theft of a pistol from an unlocked vehicle and a vehicle theft that occurred earlier in the day, according to the police department.

The vehicle suspected to be driven by the shooter, a gray, 2017 Honda CRV with the license plate number 281XEJ, was also reported by a motorist as a suspected drunk driver.

Police say witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall and 280 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.