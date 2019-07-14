One person killed, another injured after Sunday shooting in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One male is dead and another injured after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Englewood.

The Englewood Police Department responded around 2:38 p.m. to the 3600 block of South Bannock Street, where officers found a male dead from gunshot wounds, said Scott Allen, Englewood Police Department spokesperson. An 18-year-old man was also shot, and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to police.

Police are searching for a white car, possible a Chevrolet Malibu with a broken rear passenger window, that allegedly fled the scene, Allen said. He said at least two people were in the car, and, according to the police department, they may have been trying to rob the two victims in the alley.

The name and age of the male who was shot and killed has not yet been determined by investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Englewood Police Department