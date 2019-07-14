Man sought in Pennsylvania slaying arrested in Sterling

EASTON, Pa. — Police say a man being sought in the shooting death of his wife in eastern Pennsylvania has been arrested in Sterling.

Police in Palmer Township said 80-year-old Edgar Himel was taken into custody about 1 a.m. Saturday by police in Sterling and is being held pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Himel was wanted in the murder of 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel.

Police said a July 4 call from her cellphone reported an emergency, but officers didn’t make contact with anyone at her Palmer Township address. Her body was found three days later.

Police found Himel had been to Nebraska hotels along Interstate 80 and was heading west, and then got a tip that he was in Sterling in northeast Colorado.