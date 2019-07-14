In response to ICE raids, Denver advocates want to make sure people know their rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — In response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids happening on Sunday, across the nation and in Denver, local advocates of undocumented immigrants are making sure they are aware of their rights.

“We’ve been canvassing in areas where we’ve heard rumors or confirmed ICE activity," Jennifer Piper of the Colorado Rapid Response Network said.

Piper says the group has three additional operators available to help respond to the network's hotline, if need be.

As rumors of ICE raids circulate, members of the First Unitarian Church worry a man who once took sanctuary at the church named Arturo could be deported.

"Incredible family man, he was a business man, " Angeles Ortega, a member of the church, said. "When he was at the church he got involved doing a lot of things."

President Donald Trump has said the raids will primarily target undocumented immigrants with a criminal background.