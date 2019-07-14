Hot summer stretch continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few thundershowers with gusty wind will be around metro Denver early this evening. Those storms will move out across the eastern plains of Colorado and linger until the early morning hours. Some of these storms will have rain which is exactly what we need given our hot & dry days of late.

We will have fewer storms on Monday with even less rain chances on Tuesday as the air over Colorado dries out. So, we have a dry forecast from Wednesday through Saturday. Our next best chance for needed rain will arrive next Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Our temperatures have been in the hot 90s and that trend will continue through Saturday. Our hottest days ahead will be on Thursday & Friday with highs in the upper 90s in metro Denver. And, we will be close to a record high on Thursday with the record high in Denver at 99 set in 1998. The record on Friday looks out of reach at 101 set in 2005.

