× Hot, afternoon storms ahead for Sunday

The heat and unsettled weather pattern will continue as we end our weekend. Highs today will reach the mid-to-lower 90s across the Denver metro area, with 70s and 80s expected in the high country. Clouds will gradually build through the midday hours, with another round of scattered afternoon storms possible. Our risk for large hail and damaging wind remains low, but these storms today will still be capable of producing very heavy rain, minor flooding and plenty of lightning. We’ll clear out overnight with lows in the 60s by Monday morning.

Our forecast will be very similar for Monday, with highs in the low 90s and afternoon thunderstorms. Expect a low risk of severe weather during the second half of the day.

Some drier air will start to move back into the state for the rest of our work week. This, combined with an increase of sunshine, will help temperatures soar 8-10 degrees above average. Highs this week will reach the mid-to-upper 90s with minimal rain chances.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.