Woman robbed on light rail train, sexually assaulted in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men are being sought after a woman said she was robbed on an RTD light rail train then sexually assaulted early Sunday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

About 2:40 a.m., police said the two men on the westbound RTD light rail train grabbed the woman’s purse and ran off at the Sheridan Station near Sheridan Boulevard and West 12th Place.

The woman followed the suspects off the train. Police said the men then showed a gun, then sexually assaulted the woman.

The first suspect was described as black, about 20 years old and 5-foot-5. He was wearing a red hat, red shirt, red pants and black shoes.

The second suspect was described as Hispanic or Asian, about 20 years old and 5-foot-5. He was wearing a gray or blue long-sleeved sweater and a black jacket with yellow stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-763-6800.