BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two hikers were struck by lightning on Bear Peak off the Bear Peak Trail on Sunday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hikers were struck just before 1 p.m. Rescuers reached the two near the 2700 block of Bison Drive about 2:45 p.m. and requested an air evacuation.

It’s not known the extent of the injuries for the hikers.

Bear Peak is in Boulder Mountain Park about five miles southwest of Boulder. It reaches 8,459 feet.