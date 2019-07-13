× Toasty temps, scattered storms possible this weekend

Our toasty weather pattern continues this weekend, as highs will soar back into the mid-90s on Saturday. Expect a gradual increase of clouds, with a few pop-up showers by the afternoon. Storms today will be quite isolated, with only a few of us across the Denver metro actually seeing the rain. Our severe weather risk remains low, with strong wind and frequent lightning our main concern. Storms will clear out overnight as temps drop into the 60s by Sunday morning.

Expect a similar cycle for Sunday, with morning sunshine and afternoon isolated storms. Highs to end our weekend will be a few degrees cooler, making it into the low 90s across the Front Range and Denver metro.

The best chance for widespread rain will arrive on Monday, with some stronger storms possible. Seasonal highs are expected, with temps making it into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A drier pattern will shift into the state by Tuesday, with only a 10% chance of a shower across the Front Range through Friday. Temperatures will warm back up, making it into the mid-90s through the upcoming work week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

