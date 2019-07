GOLDEN, Colo. — One person is dead after their car plunged into Clear Creek, in Clear Creek Canyon.

US 6 Clear Creek Canyon is CLOSED from Golden to Hwy 119 as the result of a car in the creek. The closure may be lengthy, as we will be recovering the car with a heavy wrecker and @ArvadaFire’s dive team. Please use alternate routes to access the gaming district. pic.twitter.com/ukplSPfkQR — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) July 13, 2019

Colorado State Patrol reported the person was pulled from the car and rescuers tried to resuscitate them Saturday afternoon.

Sadly, we must report the crash in Clear Creek Canyon as a fatality. A victim was pulled from the Creek in Golden but did not make it. The canyon will remain closed for our investigation and to recover the vehicle. S1 — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 13, 2019

The canyon was reported closed for the rescue efforts around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, from Golden to Colo. 119.

US 6 CLEAR CREEK CANYON Golden to Colo 119

Vehicle in the creek / swift water rescue. Expect Extended Closure S1@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/pNCeij0Dnj — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 13, 2019

The canyon is expected to remain closed while Colorado State Patrol investigates and the vehicle is recovered.