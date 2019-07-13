‘I’m speechless:’ President Trump signs Milwaukee woman’s Christian Louboutin heels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE – During a fundraising stop in Milwaukee Friday President Trump stopped to greet people on the tarmac – and took the time to sign one woman's shoe.

"Why my shoe? Because I think it represent a lot of the qualities he has. He's very strong and I wanted something special for him to sign," said Carla Echeveste.

Echeveste says the Christian Louboutin heels hold a lot of sentimental value because she wore them when visiting the White House for the first time in 2018.

Echeveste didn't think President Trump would sign them but she's glad he did.

"I'm speechless. I'm still shaking," Echeveste said.