Hot weather continues this weekend with afternoon storm chances

DENVER -- Denver hit 97 degrees Saturday afternoon, making today the hottest day of the year so far. More 90 degree temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.

Sunday will start with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Winds will gust up to 20mph in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 90s. Clouds will increase after noon with scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Tomorrow's storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Temperatures will hit the 90s each day for the next week in Denver. Isolated storms will stay in the forecast Monday through Wednesday before drier weather moves in to end the week.

