Grueling workouts add up to success for the Blue Knights marching band

Summer camps across the state are in full swing but at one camp, a group is focusing more on work, than play.

Local drum corp the Blue Knights put themselves through extreme training to rise to the top ranks of competition.

The Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps will perform Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Mile High Stadium as part of their world tour.

Photojournalists Aubrey Morse and Kevin Burr spent some time behind the scenes with the Blue Knights to see the grueling work it takes to stand out in the crowd.

