Funeral for Beth Chapman to be held in Aurora on Saturday, service will stream live online

Funeral services for Beth Chapman, who rose to fame starring in ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ will take place in metro Denver Saturday afternoon. Viewers can stream the service on KDVR.com and the KDVR/Channel 2 Facebook pages.

The service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center, which is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora.

Doors will open at 1 p.m.; the service will begin at 2 p.m.

Beth and her husband, Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman were both born in Denver.

Shortly before her death, Chapman was placed in a medically induced coma.

She died died June 26 in a Honolulu hospital after a battle with cancer.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her,” Dog said when he announced his wife’s passing. “And when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.’ ”

Chapman said she then told her family “‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Chapman died at age 51.