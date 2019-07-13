× Beaver Fire grows to 100 acres in northern Colorado, is 60% contained

BELLVUE, Colo. — A fire in northern Colorado has grown to 100 acres, after burning for much of July.

The Beaver Fire, as it has been dubbed by the U.S. Forest Service, started in early July, burning a few acres east of the Colorado State University Mountain Campus and west of the Pingree Park Road in the Roosevelt National Forest.

According to the forest service, the fire grew in part due to burnout operations, in which firefighters burned the trees and brush fueling the fire in between the fire and the fire line that was dug.

The #BeaverFire has not had any precipitation today, but has seen minimal growth. The State’s Multi-Mission Aircraft flew the fire today and provided more accurate mapping, measuring the fire at 100 acres. Crews continued to secure lines today. The fire is 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/GMTPfwtHBr — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) July 13, 2019

Firefighters have been using the Tom Bennett Campground as a staging area and camp, so the campground and the nearby National Forest System Road 145 are both closed, according to the forest service.

