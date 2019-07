× A-Basin opens terrain park to skiers, snowboarders

FRISCO, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has opened its terrain park to skiers and snowboarders for another summer weekend.

The Summit Daily reports that the ski area along the Continental Divide will open the terrain park from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It can be accessed via a ride on a chairlift and a short walk.

A-Basin closed skiing and snowboarding outside the terrain park on July 4.