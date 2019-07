BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting.

According to a Tweet from the department, sent around 9 p.m. Saturday, police are investigating a shooting in the area of Sandpiper and Bromley lanes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the department’s dispatch at 303-288-1535.

We are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Sandpiper Ln & Bromley Ln. We have the surrounding area shut down as we investigate. If you witnessed the incident please contact our dispatch center. #policeactivity — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 14, 2019

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.