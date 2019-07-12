× Water restrictions lifted on Clear Creek, waterway activities can resume

GOLDEN, Colo. — Restrictions limiting waterway activities on Clear Creek were lifted on Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

All single-chambered air inflated devices such as belly boats, inner tubes and single chambered rafts, as well as body surfers and swimming were restricted due to the high flow rate of Clear Creek. As a result of decreased flow rate, water activities involving these devices are allowed back on the creek.

Although the risk has diminished, the flow rate is still at the high end of the average annual rate and all users are encouraged to observe extreme caution due to safety concerns surrounding swift moving water and floating debris.