Vail Valley gets its own dinosaur museum

WOLCOTT — The Vail Valley is about to get its first ever dinosaur museum.

The Museum at Dinosaur Junction, 100 Yacht Club Drive, Wolcott, is only a couple miles west of Vail.

“The reason we chose Dinosaur Junction is because right where we are, the hillsides behind here go through the entire era of the dinosaur,” said Billy Doran, the museum’s creator.

The museum opens to the public this Sunday and admission is free.

Up until now, people in the Vail Valley would have to drive two hours east to Denver or two hours west to Fruita to experience dinosaur fossils in a museum.

“The things that have been found here are some the very first dinosaur fossils found in the High Country,” Doran said.

Doran is looking to hear from folks who might be interested in adding to his collection.

