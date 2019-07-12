Sizzling summer temperatures continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have another round of scattered evening thunderstorms in metro Denver until 10 p.m. Lightning, gusty wind and brief rain will be possible.

Your weekend will bring similar weather both days. So, expect morning sunshine and hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s followed by scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening. There won't be a ton of rain, but any showers would be good given how dry it's been lately.

We'll start next week with more late day storms on Monday. Then the forecast looks mainly dry with only isolated storms possible each afternoon as the hot 90s continue each day through the end of the week.

