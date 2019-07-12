× Old Fall River Road opens for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park

Old Fall River Road opened to vehicles on Friday. The road normally opens by fourth of July weekend but winter conditions at higher elevations in the park this year, as recently as June 23, delayed the snow clearing and maintenance of Old Fall River Road, according to a release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Old Fall River Road was built between 1913 and 1920. It is an unpaved road which travels from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face. Due to the winding, narrow nature of the road, the scenic 9.4-mile route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only. Vehicles over 25 feet and vehicles pulling trailers are prohibited on the road, according to the release.

Old Fall River Road is scheduled to close to vehicles for the season on October 7, 2019.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.

