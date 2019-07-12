New paid family leave poll shows support in Colorado

DENVER — A new paid family leave poll, released by the Colorado State Exchange and conducted by Strategies 360, shows support for paid family leave in Colorado.

The proposal, which failed last year at the General Assembly, is expected to be a topic when state lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.

According to the poll, 64% of respondents support a version of paid family leave, and 29% have “strong support” for the proposal.

According to the poll, 28% oppose the idea.

The memo provides more of a breakdown of who was asked. According to the memo, 42% of the 600 men and women asked responded as Democrats, and 37% respond as Republicans.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4%.

Paid family leave is the concept of taxing or charging fees to employers and employees in Colorado. In exchange, workers would be eligible to take paid time off for a family medical emergency — like the birth of a child or sick parent.

Concerns from the business community — including worries over the cost of program — derailed it from passing into law during the last session of the General Assembly.