Mobile Skin Cancer Screening

Posted 10:54 am, July 12, 2019, by

DENVER – This weekend, the National Skin Cancer Foundation and Publicis Health are hosting their Denver events on their national tour, providing free mobile skin cancer education and screening aboard their Destination: Healthy Skin RV.  Since the program’s launch in 2017, they have provided over 2,000 people with skin cancer screenings.

When: Saturday July 13 - 10:00am -4:00pm & Sunday July 14 - 10:00am -4:00pm

Where: 2205 19th St, Denver, CO 80202

What: Free skin cancer education & screenings hosted by the National Skin Cancer Foundation and Publicis Health as part of the national "Big See" skin cancer awareness campaign

Who: The National Skin Cancer Foundation & Publicis Health

 

