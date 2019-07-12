Fun & Entertainment at Colorado Renaissance Festival

It isn`t really summer until you`ve been to the Colorado Renaissance Festival. You can head up to Larkspur every Saturday and Sunday until the first week of August to enjoy the food and entertainment. Adult tickets are $25 and kids are $12. Get a discount online or at your local King Soopers. For more information and dates head to ColoradoRenaissance.comAlertMe
