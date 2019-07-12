× FOX31 Morning News welcomes new meteorologist

DENVER — Brooks Garner, an award-winning meteorologist most recently at KHOU in Houston, will be joining the FOX31 Morning News team in August. Brooks is replacing Greg Dutra who is leaving Denver for another market.

“We are excited to welcome Brooks to our dynamic morning team,” said Brian Gregory, FOX31 News Director. “Greg has been an important member of our Pinpoint Weather team and, while we’re sad to see him go, we’re happy for him and his family. Brooks will hit the ground running and we know that he’s going to be an important resource for Colorado viewers.”

Brooks, who won a 2018 Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage for Hurricane Harvey, has forecasted weather in Houston, Tampa, Columbia, SC, Sioux City and Boston. He and his wife are excited to move to Colorado.

At FOX31, Brooks will be joining Meagan O’Halloran, Kirk Yuhnke and Sam Boik weekday mornings from 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. While other stations are turning to two-hour old network programs at 7 a.m., Brooks and the rest of the FOX31 Morning News team will be keeping Coloradans informed with live and local news throughout the morning.

“We are proud of the momentum behind the FOX31 Morning News,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV. “Being able to add Brooks to our Pinpoint Weather team will continue to build on the most accurate forecasting that we’re proud of at FOX31, and we’re proud that Coloradans are turning to us on air, online and in the community.”